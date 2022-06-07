John Cena returns to WWE 20 Years after his Debut: “It’s been too long”

He’s back! John Cena has announced that he will celebrate his 20th anniversary in WWE by returning later this month to participate in an episode of the Monday Night Show.

The athlete also responded to a video compilation of WWE wrestlers who shared the lessons they have learned from him over the years. “Success is determined not by what you have done, but by what you pass on to those who come next,” the former rapper wrote on Twitter. “If honesty is the basis of any relationship, support should be the way we show it. Thank you all for your kind words, I am always on your side.”

News of Cena’s return came after Austin Theory recently teased them about a potential SummerSlam match.

“It just takes the words out of my mouth because I think when that moment comes and I’m in the ring with John Cena, I don’t know what to say. I don’t know what I’m going to say. I don’t know,” the 24-year-old Theory, who is currently the U.S. champion, told The New York Post late last month. “I have no idea, just because the way you talk and the way you talked about it, I clearly know what it was like for me growing up watching John, just the story there and how much we actually had for the story. Dude, this is just crazy to me. I can see exactly how this is happening.”

The “Suicide Squad” actor, who debuted in WWE in 2002, previously stated that he was not sure when he would completely retire from wrestling. “If physically, then I’m slower, I openly told everyone that I would continue to do this until I felt that I was offending the client. I will constantly go out there and do everything in my power to contribute and add,” Cena explained during an interview with Chris Hardwick in August 2021. “I don’t want to go out there and say, ‘OK, just let him go. there and do their thing. I’m not into that because I know what it’s like to pay for a ticket.”

The Massachusetts native added: “If I got it at this stage, it would be humiliating and difficult and I would have to overcome obstacles. If I get the opposite and something like, “You’re faster and you can do some things better and define a new personality,” then that’s a new conversation, because I don’t have much time left, and if I want to give it something like, “Let’s really dedicate ourselves to this case and really go all in all, it’s an honest choice when other things should take a back seat.”

Sina, who switched to acting during a break in wrestling, also noted how different the community now seems. “Going back to WWE, it’s a whole new world. A new cast of characters, a new direction in the company, new platforms, a new environment. There is a challenge there,” he added at the time. “To challenge yourself, a 44-year-old, to go back, there is an internal challenge, a set of circumstances. It’s a good challenge in many ways.”

During his time in WWE, the Bumblebee star hit the headlines when he proposed to then—girlfriend Nikki Bella at Wrestlemania 33. “I’ve been waiting so long to ask you about this,” he said at the 2017 event after defeating the Miz. “Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colas, will you marry me?”

A year after the engagement, the former couple broke up. Sina moved on to Shai Shariatzada, and the duo got married in October 2020. 38-year-old Bella, for her part, is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev after meeting on “Dancing with the Stars”. The reality TV star had a son, Matteo, in July 2020.