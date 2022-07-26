John Cena Joins Fortnite With the Emotion U Can’t C Me

Hollywood star and WWE legend John Cena will appear in Fortnite as the next cosmetic for a shooter in the battle royale genre. The entertainment icon is a 16-time world wrestling champion and has appeared in blockbusters such as Bumblebee and Suicide Squad. Earlier this year, a version of Fortnite supposedly leaked featuring John Cena as a Peacemaker, but now Epic Games has added the WWE Championship legend himself.

Thanks to his status as a pop culture icon, John Cena has appeared in an amazing number of video games. Since 2003, he has been one of the main players in WWE wrestling, including WWE 2K Battlegrounds 2020 and the mobile game WWE Mayhem. Sina’s fame has also led to appearances in more unique spin-off games, such as the free side-scrolling game The King of Fighters Allstar. In addition to official appearances, fans have also added John Cena to various other games, such as Mortal Kombat 11 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. John Cena appeared in WWE 2K22 only this year, and now the invisible warrior is making his way to a completely new ring.

A new blog post from Epic Games and a Fortnite post on Twitter announce that the legendary John Cena will be available in the game’s item store from July 28. While it may be difficult for some to see him, the 16-time WWE champion is actually presented in two styles: entry in Gear clothes and Ring Gear shirtless. Cosmetic outfits perfectly convey the confident energy of John Cena, although, unfortunately, they will not make the players invisible. Fortnite’s John Cena set will also include a WWE title back ornament, a five-digit Slapper pickaxe, and the iconic wrestler emotion U Can’t C Me Emote when it appears on July 28.

John Cena will make his debut in the item store on July 28 at 20:00 Eastern time. In the meantime, take a look at our blog to see everything that will be available in its set.

Soon John Cena will arrive to change the attitude of his opponents, but back in the second chapter Fortnite added the Rock as the first WWE icon in the battle royale. Before his official presentation, there were rumors that Fonda, a warrior in armor who was never seen without a mask, was actually Hollywood star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. This theory was shockingly confirmed at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2, where Johnson conveyed his voice and likeness to the character after removing his helmet. Now Fortnite players will be able to pit Rock and John Cena against each other in a deadly digital battle, proving that John Cena can smell and Rock can see.

Fortnite is well known for its pop culture crossovers, and John Cena is currently one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. Players may have trouble viewing it, but the WWE icon will soon be running around the island participating in dynamic fights. From July 28, John Cena will be distributing attitude adjustments and STF throughout Fortnite.