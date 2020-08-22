John Cena in the second episode of Suicide Squad

John Cena has acquired very important roles in the world of cinema in recent years and one of his future projects will be linked to the second installment of Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the Warner Bros film began filming in 2018 and will premiere in August 2021.

In the last hours it has been confirmed, officially, that John Cena will play the role of Pacemaker (Peacemaker), a role for the WWE superstar that was already rumored in early 2020. Originally, the role of the character was going to be for Dave Bautista (Batista), but the former WWE champion ruled out his participation in the cast due to scheduling problems. Peacemaker will do everything possible to achieve peace with ethically questionable methods.

When @JamesGunn says, “It’s going to be different from any superhero movie ever made,” he means it! See more in this official first sneak peek behind the scenes of #TheSuicideSquad! #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/1uV9Ve4oeX — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

In recent months there has been much speculation about the second installment of the saga, especially considering that the first film was harshly criticized by the specialized media. What has been confirmed is that the story is not a second part of the first, but an independent story that we saw in 2016.

Warner has unveiled a host of actors who will portray different characters, including David Viola, Joel Kinnaman, Michael Rooker, Flula Borg, David Dastmalchian, Margot Robbie, Daniela Melchior, Idris Elba, Peter Capaldi, Alice Braga, Pete Davison, Nathan Fillion, Jai Courtney and John Cena himself.



