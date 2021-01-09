John Carpenter shares new single from his upcoming album

‘ Alive After Death ‘ is part of their new album of songs not belonging to soundtracks.

Legendary filmmaker and instrumental composer John Carpenter has shared a new single, which, accompanied by a video, prepares his fans for the release of his first album of non-soundtrack music in the last five years.

Titled “ Alive After Death ”, this single is part of the album “ Lost Themes III: Alive After Death ”, which has a scheduled release date for February 5 through the Sacred Bones record label , being its first release. since ” Lost Themes II ” in 2016.

During the past year, Carpenter has already shared the singles ” Skeleton ” and ” Unclean Spirit “, which were created in collaboration with his son Cody and his godson Daniel Davis. Both would have already collaborated with him on the soundtracks made by Carpenter for the “ Halloween ” saga .

In a statement about this collaboration, Carpenter would have declared the following: “We started with a theme, a baseline, a path, something that sounds good and that will guide us to the next stage.”

Then we start adding from there. We understand each other’s strengths and weaknesses, how to communicate without words and the process is easier now than it was in the beginning. We have matured.

During the past year, following the death of the Italian composer Ennio Morricone , Carpenter would have released some unpublished samples for the soundtrack of his film ” The Thing ” released in 1982, also confirming his participation in the new reboot for said tape.