John Boyega Responds to MCU Casting Rumors

Actor John Boyega responds to rumors that he will play a future role in the MCU. The star has a long career in the film industry, and he achieved success early, playing the breakthrough role of Moses in Joe Cornish’s sci-fi horror Attack the Block. This helped Boyega get the lead role in the long-awaited trilogy of “Star Wars” sequels as Finn (FN-2187), a former stormtrooper of the First Order, who joins General Leia Organa and the ragtag Resistance in the fight against a powerful resurgent Empire. With his career on an endless rise, many speculated whether Boyega would ever join the vast general Marvel cinematic universe.

Rumors about Boyega joining the MCU have been going around for years. Despite the fact that he was repeatedly asked about joining the new movie “Blade” as the main character, the actor constantly denied these rumors and claimed that getting this role would do a disservice to Wesley Snipes, the star of the original “Blade”. However, in 2018, he fueled rumors of a potential appearance in the franchise when he stated that he had discussed a potential role in the MCU with Marvel executives. There have been unsubstantiated reports recently that Boyega has secretly filmed an upcoming cameo. However, the actor’s recent comments may put an end to his excitement around Marvel.

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Boyega responded to rumors that he would be joining the MCU. The actor stated that he has no plans for the MCU, as he feels that he should devote his time to more “subtle” projects and independent media. Read below what Boyega said.

“It’s not in my vision right now. I want to do nuances. I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s very difficult to surpass Iron Man in this universe.”

Boyega’s comments seem to be a clear rejection of the actor joining the MCU in any form at the moment. However, his wording leaves him open to a potential partnership with Marvel Studios in the future. Since Boyega has previously openly railed against Lucasfilm and Disney for not doing a good job with their first black role in the Star Wars movie, the company may not be going to hire him in another of its large-scale franchises at all.

Despite Boyega’s denial of the MCU, there is still a possibility that the actor may join the superhero franchise sometime in the future. Before the release of Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home, a behind-the-scenes video showed Andrew Garfield reprising his role as the Amazing Spider-Man in the MCU. The actor categorically denied his involvement in the film after the leak. However, after the release of “No Way Home”, it was revealed that Garfield was actually in the film and that he lied to the media and fans to protect the integrity of the film. It’s possible, though unlikely, that Boyega is lying to protect the MCU’s secret role. Only time will tell if the actor will ever join the ever-expanding Marvel cinematic universe in the future.