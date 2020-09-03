John Boyega, Finn’s lack of development in Star Wars

John Boyega did not spare Disney for the way his character was built in the new Star Wars trilogy. According to the actor, Finn was a character that had little development and throughout the plot was placed more and more as a secondary.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Boyega expressed himself emphatically, condemning the company’s stance towards his character. “It is complicated to deal with. You get involved in projects and you won’t always like everything. But what I say to Disney is that you don’t create a black character and sell him as someone important in the franchise only to then throw him aside, ”said the actor.

Boyega also commented that the same problem happened with Kelly Marie Tran’s character, Rose Tico.

“The studio knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, and it knew what to do with Adam Driver,” commented Boyega. “They knew what to do with others, but when it comes to Kelly Marie Tran and John Boyega, fuck them. So, do you want me to say? They want me to say that I loved being part of it, that it was a great experience … no, no, no. I accept to say that when, in fact, it was a great experience “.

The actor also commented that he believes that his participation in the franchise was more linked to his color, than to the character itself.

“I am the only cast member who had his Star Wars experience based on his skin color,” said the actor. “It pisses you off about the process, it makes you more militant. No one else in the cast heard that people were going to boycott the movie just because you’re in it. No one heard complaints and death threats on their Instagram DMs and social networks, speaking ‘ Black this, and black that, you shouldn’t even be a Stormtrooper ‘. No one else had that experience. “



