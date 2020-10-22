Joey Ryan sues Twitter user over accusations

In mid-June, multiple women in the professional wrestling industry raised their voices to report cases of abuse suffered by wrestlers and promoters over the years.

Under the slogan #SpeakingOut, the campaign aimed to visualize the problems suffered by hundreds of women in this business, expose the bullies who for years worked without assuming the consequences of their actions and promote a significant change. One of the accused fighters was Joey Ryan, but he is working to try to prove his innocence.

Joseph Meehan, the real name of the fighter, has filed a lawsuit against a Twitter user for defamation, demanding compensation in the amount of 15 million dollars, according to the specialized portal Heel By Nature. The complaint was filed on October 20 and accuses the Internet user of emotional stress, defamation, misrepresentation of the facts and intentional interference with the possibility of generating future income.

In the complaint brief, Meehan adds a series of tweets that link the fighter to the #SpeakingOut movement, which he declares are defamatory. “The defendant’s first message was not intended to reveal a case of sexual abuse, but rather that the defendant wanted to be part of a movement that was building adherence in the professional wrestling community. The defendant wanted to be listed. of victims of the #SpeakingOut movement, but their motives were inappropriate, “the statement said. The tweet in question accused Joey Ryan of having sexually abused a person known to the accused.

The wrestler adds a series of negative comments on his own YouTube channel, on Bar Wrestling’s and on his Patreon and Cameo profiles, in addition to a message where the defendant tagged multiple wrestling companies asking them not to have any more Ryan. The Californian alleges that a “call to action” was being made to prevent him from generating income through these platforms and from possible future hires.

Joseph Ryan Meehan seeks compensation of $ 200,000 in economic damages and an additional 5 million for moral damages. Additionally, it asks that the costs of the judicial process be covered and that the accused be sanctioned with 10 million dollars in punitive and exemplary damages. In addition, it requires the defendant to retract his statements and delete the messages. It also adds that all the websites that published the accusations must remove them.



