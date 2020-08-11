Joey King still needs Jacob Elordi for this reason

How awkward was it for Joey King and Jacob Elordi to work together on The Kissing Booth 2? The actress confesses everything in this interview.

The Kissing Booth 2 became a hit after its premiere on Netflix. The sequel to ‘The Kissing Stand’ had created a lot of expectations in the fans of the film and also raised some doubts due to the relationship that Joey King and Jacob Elordi had in the past.

Even though Joey King and Jacob Elordi broke up at the end of 2018, that didn’t stop the actors from reuniting to star in The Kissing Booth 2. What was it like for this couple to work together again? The actress spoke about it in an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine.

Joey King became the cover of the month of September of Cosmopolitan, where he starred in a beautiful photoshoot in which we can see the actress connecting with nature.

The protagonist of ‘The Kisses Stand’ opened her heart and revealed what her experience was like working again with Jacob Elordi after ending their courtship. In the words of the actress, being together again as a fictional couple was not an easy task for anyone.

Joey King was aware that the public would notice every detail of her performance with her ex-boyfriend, but decided to ignore it and focus on her role.



