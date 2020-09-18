Joey King Shares Trailer For His Thriller The Lie

The Lie ‘is the new Amazon Prime Video project, Joey King appears in the film, don’t miss the mysterious preview of the film.

Joey King is one of the young actresses of the moment, the girl who gives life to Elle Evans, protagonist of the film ‘The Kissing Booth’, a Netflix saga that has been one of the most watched contents in the world, has more projects at the door that you will love.

King is planning new surprises for all her fans, the also model, will return to the screen very soon with a new suspense and fear movie for the streaming company Amazon Prime Video.

‘The Lie’ is a film written and directed by Veena Sud, the cast is made up of great Hollywood figures such as: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, Cas Anvar, Devery Jacobs, Nicholas Lea and Patti Kim.

Joey King will play Kaila, a teenager who accidentally kills her best friend, her parents know of this fact and try to cover up Kaila’s actions, but on the way to defend their beloved daughter they will come across many lies that will produce even more serious deceptions.

This is a role that is different from all the ones the ‘The Act’ actress has played, as it promises to excite and captivate her fans with emotions such as fear and uncertainty. What do you think of the new character of Joey King?

‘The Lie’ was premiered in a special way at the Toronto International Film Festival 2018, but it had not been commercialized so that a wider audience could enjoy this proposal, now it will arrive on Amazon Premie Video to the delight of suspense fans .

The movie starring Joey King has already revealed its first preview, the trailer lasts more than 2 minutes, the star of ‘The Kisses Stand’ published the clip on her Instagram account and invited her followers to see this interesting movie.



