Joey King Reveals The Kissing Booth 3 Release Date

“The Kissing Booth 3” already has a release date, Joey King revealed the most anticipated news for fans. Netflix has opted for youth stories and romantic comedies, the saga starring Jacob Elordi and Joey King has become one of the summer favorites. The sequel broke the hearts of the fans due to the love triangle that the characters lived through due to the presence of “Marco.” When does the third part of the saga premiere?

On Sunday night the People’s Choice Awards 2020 ceremony was held and Joey King was one of the award-winning artists of the night, the actress from “The ACT” decided to fulfill a promise with her fans after winning her nominations and revealed one of the great surprises of “The Kissing Both”: the release date.

The interpreter of “Elle” received the awards for “Best Film Actress” and “Best Comedy Film of 2020”, in her speech, Joey King thanked fans for the support of the Netflix franchise, as he assures that her character and The story means a lot to her, in addition, she assured that she is happy that the sequel has been able to encourage fans in the face of the global pandemic that has been experienced.

THE KISSING BOOTH 3 RELEASE DATE REVEALED

As part of her celebration of winning two awards, Joey King revealed that he promised to reveal details about the third part of the film and was true to her word, the actress said she was excited for fans to see the end of the saga, which will be It will premiere in the summer of 2021, possibly on July 24, as will the sequel.

Again, summer will be the perfect setting for the love story between “Elle” and “Noah”, who in the words of the actress and the director, their characters will face much more difficult decisions than before, as they will close a stage in her life to welcome her into adult life: college.

Although “Elle” and “Noah” reconciled and showed that their love is stronger than distance, and that a charming boy like “Marco”, the protagonist still has to decide which school she will go to, struggling again between her love. life and your best friend. Are you ready for the last kissing booth opening? Although there is no specific date on the calendar, knowing that it will be during the summer will calm the cravings a bit.

With the release of the third part of “The Kissing Booth,” the author of the books that inspired the film will also release the novel “One Last Time,” based on the script that Netflix prepared for the trilogy.



