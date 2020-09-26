Joey King, part of The Creepshow Halloween series

The protagonist of the film ‘The Kissing Booth’ will be part of the series “The Creepshow Halloween Special” of the AMC network, Joey King will lend his voice to the characters created by the horror writer Joe Hill.

Joey King is one of the most important young actresses today, the girl from Los Angeles, California continues to conquer new projects and make her way in other facets to expand her successful career in the world of entertainment.

October is approaching and many productions are betting on horror content, which will shock the public with macabre and disturbing stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

The American television network AMC prepares the series ‘The Creepshow Halloween Special’, inspired by the texts of famous horror writers such as Stephen King and Joe Hill. Joey King will be part of this interesting project.

JOEY KING WILL INVEST IN DUBBING IN THE HORROR SERIES ‘THE CREEPSHOW HALLOWEEN SPECIAL’

‘The Creepshow Halloween Special’ will be a mystery series directed by Greg Nicotero, who created chapters inspired by horror stories, the premiere of the chapters is planned from October 26.

Joey King is part of the episode dedicated to the book ‘Twittering from the Circus of the Dead’, written by Joe Hill, the protagonist of ‘The Act’ will voice an animated character of a teenage girl who goes on a chilling journey with her family.

King has been working hard to infect her fans with her performance in the macabre horror series, but the production has experienced some inconveniences due to social isolation.

What do you think of Joe King’s new project? It is a great acting challenge for the ‘Ramona and Beezus’ actress, but her fans are excited to spend Halloween with her and her great talent.



