Joey King announces The Kissing Booth products

Joey King presented the new official merchandise of ‘The Kissing Booth’, see everything new that the film brings for you.

‘The Kissing Booth’ is one of the most watched movies so far this year on the famous Netflix streaming platform, the second part of the saga conquered the hearts of Internet users, who enjoyed and suffered with the love triangle between Elle , Noah and Marco.

Thanks to its success, the producers are organizing what could be a third of the story, which will follow the new adventures of Elle and her friends in college, but it is not the only project that the film brings to its fans.

Through him Instagram stories, Joey King, the actress who gives life to Elle Evans, made known to him more than 17 million followers incredible news for all him fans. Joey revealed that the official store for ‘The Kissing Booth’ is now available and has many surprises.

The protagonist was very happy to finally be able to reveal all the official items of him film, so much so that even him pet took the time to announce the launch of the merch. Owww.

The products of the movie range from keychains with your favorite character, there are mugs with different designs, cushions, cans for popcorn, snacks, chocolates and even bottles for water, a factor that makes the merch special is that you can customize it and put it your name where you like the most.



