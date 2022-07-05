Joe Russo from “Extraction 2” teases how it will be different from Chris Hemsworth’s first film

The streaming wars have been going on for years, and services like Hulu, Amazon and Netflix are producing tons of original movie content. The last streamer was a leader and launched several original franchises for subscribers. An illustrative example: The “Extraction” of 2020, in which real crazy action sequences were shown. And screenwriter and producer Joe Russo teases how “Extraction 2” will differ from Chris Hemsworth’s first film.

The Russo brothers co-wrote and produced the first film “Evacuation”, in which they reunited with the actor of “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Finale” Chris Hemsworth. Netflix quickly ordered a sequel after breaking streaming records for the service. “Extraction 2” is already ready, and screenwriter Joe Russo recently talked about how it will differ from its predecessor, saying:

That’s great. It’s very different from Extraction 1, which we like. In this regard, it is a separate film. There’s a different color scheme. The action takes place in another part of the world. He has a different tempo, a different tone than the first one. And for us, it’s an interesting approach to serializing the story, because it’s more surprising and unexpected, and you won’t get exactly the same movie as last time. So we’re really excited about it and we think it was beautifully shot. Hemsworth is great in it. And we are happy to share this with the audience.

Well, the color intrigued me. It seems that “Evacuation 2” will be painted in many different colors than the first film, and will also continue the fascinating story of Chris Hemsworth’s protagonist Tyler Rake. And it looks like changing the physical setting will help make the second installment of the growing franchise unique compared to the first Netflix movie.

Besides the fact that the action takes place in a different physical location, Joe Russo also vaguely teased that “Extraction 2” would have a new tone compared to the original. It should be interesting to see how/why this change happens. But since viewers already know the game and the players, including Chris Hemsworth’s character, Joe Russo and director Sam Hargrave should be able to make bold narrative decisions without worrying about whether viewers will invest or not.

Not much is known about the mysterious content of “Extract 2”, but Netflix offered fans a crumb with the help of the first exciting teaser, which you can see above. The debut footage confirmed that Chris Hemsworth’s character Tyler Rake really survived the events of the first film, despite the fact that after the final conflict he was considered dead. This was hinted at in the last moments of the original action movie, when we seemingly saw him looking at Ovi from afar. We will need to see if this young character will be involved in the sequel’s action.

Extraction 2 doesn’t have a release date at the moment, but the film includes the main footage. Chris Hemsworth will be seen in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” on July 8. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.