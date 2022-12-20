Joe Rogan Says He “Respects” Conor McGregor Despite Feud Over Drug Testing

Joe Rogan showed some affection for Conor McGregor on the 1911 episode of the JRE podcast, despite the pair recently getting into a viral spat.

Despite the fact that he has expressed his opinion on a number of topics, Joe Rogan does not often find himself embroiled in a heated feud with someone else for a long period of time.

However, at the end of November, the podcast giant found himself in the spotlight of UFC star Conor McGregor, as the Irishman called him a “little fool” and ridiculed his comment after Rogan said that McGregor was beaten in one of his fights.

Infamous went after Rogan again in December, apparently accusing him of using steroids when he tweeted photos of the JRE host’s physique at the age of 52. However, he deleted them after a few hours.

Joe Rogan praises Conor McGregor’s efforts in the UFC

Rogan responded to these allegations in his December 13 podcast with Stavros Halkias when he mocked McGregor’s posts, saying he was “right” with his insinuations.

Well, during his December 15 podcast with Mark Boal, Rogan took another step to bury the hatchet when he praised McGregor and other UFC fighters for entering the cage to fight. “They decided to do something insanely difficult,” the UFC commentator said.

“I have nothing but deep respect for the real greats. A guy like Conor McGregor, at first glance you might think he’s so crazy, he talks so much shit… he’s an extraordinary person. It’s rare, one of the X million people who can do what he does and say all the nonsense he does, and then climb into the octagon and fuck people.”

Rogan also praised McGregor as “extraordinary” in both mind and body, pointing to the mind games he played with Jose Aldo back in 2015 when he was striving for fame in the UFC.

However, it remains to be seen whether the featherweight icon will reciprocate love or continue to engage in Rogan.