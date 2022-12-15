Joe Lycett Says David Beckham Has Finally Reacted to His Money Trick

David Beckham will respond to Joe Lycett’s money-shredding stunt in a special edition of the comedian on Channel 4 tonight (December 15).

Last month, Lycett threatened to cut £10,000 if Beckham did not terminate his contract as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. When the former English footballer did not respond, Lisette appeared to destroy the money in a subsequent live broadcast.

The comedian later revealed that the destroyed money was actually fake, and £10,000 was instead donated to LGBTQ+ charities before he even issued an ultimatum. “I would never destroy real money,” Lycett said in the video. “I would never be so irresponsible. In fact, ten thousand had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even clicked the “Send” button in the first tweet.

“I never expected to hear from you. It was an empty threat designed to make people talk. In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Complete nonsense from the very beginning.”

Lycett revealed on Thursday (December 15) that Beckham has now responded to the stunt in a statement to be shown on his Christmas edition of Got Your Back on Channel 4.

UPDATE: David Beckham’s team have issued my programme with an exclusive statement, which will be broadcast tonight as part of my Got Your Back special at 9pm on @channel4 (1/4) — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022

He added: “As far as we know, this is the only statement that he or his team has made to any publication regarding his involvement in Qatar. I was informed that by law I cannot express my opinion on this matter, so you will have to make your own decision.”

The special edition also features LGBTQ+ football teams, the cast of “Footballers’ Wives” and Dr. Nasser Mohammed, an openly gay man from Qatar who now lives in the USA. Below you can watch the trailer for the special edition.

I’d like to thank the Got Your Back team and the team at Channel 4 for their extraordinary hard work on this project. Here’s a trailer. (4/4) pic.twitter.com/NDd27wQCst — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 15, 2022

Lycett initially criticized Beckham’s role as an ambassador for the World Cup, a deal reportedly worth 10 million pounds due to the criminalization of homosexuality in Qatar and human rights violations in the country.

During a video where Lycett revealed that the shredded money was fake, the comedian destroyed the June 2002 cover of Beckham’s Attitude magazine, which became the first cover of a gay magazine featuring a Premier League footballer.

“I asked Attitude if I could destroy it, and they were more than happy to help,” Lycett said.

Joe Lycett vs David Beckham: The special will air on Thursday, December 15, on Channel 4 at 21:00.