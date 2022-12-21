Joe Lycett Responds to Criticism For Performing in Qatar Before David Beckham Stunt

Joe Lycett released a statement after it became known that he performed in Qatar before his stunt with David Beckham to grind money.

Last month, Lycett threatened to cut £10,000 if Beckham did not terminate his contract as an ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. When the former English footballer did not respond, Lisette appeared to destroy the money in a subsequent live broadcast.

The comedian later revealed that the destroyed money was actually fake, and £10,000 was instead donated to LGBTQ+ charities in protest against Qatar’s strict anti-LGBTQ laws before he issued an ultimatum.

A recent report cited quotes from Lycett’s 2016 book “Parsnip, with Butter,” where he recalled performances in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Qatar, and some retroactively called his Beckham antics hypocritical. The comedian, however, recently spoke openly about his visit to Qatar in an interview with The New York Times.

In response to the reports, Lycett posted a statement on Twitter (December 21) saying: “Oh! The Sun caught me! I gave two concerts in Doha in 2015 and kept it a complete secret, writing about it in my own book and mentioning it in several interviews, including for the NY Times!

A statement from Mummy 📑 pic.twitter.com/4IQ1wDPe1L — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) December 21, 2022

“If you’re interested, I was paid several hundred pounds (not from Qatar, but from British comedy promoters), but it was 2015, and then things went much further. I believe that if a popular comedian of those days (for example, Shane Ritchie) had spent several hundred pounds to convince me not to go, it would have made a difference.

“But who can say? I don’t have a perfect view of the past and impeccable morals, to take a completely random example, The Sun newspaper.”

Beckham recently reacted to Lycett’s stunt in a statement that was published on the comedian’s Got Your Back series on Channel 4.

“We understand that there are different and firm views on cooperation in the Middle East, but we consider it positive that the debate on key issues was stimulated directly by the holding of the first World Cup in the region,” Beckham said in a statement.

“We hope that these conversations will lead to greater understanding and empathy for all people, and that progress will be made.”

Lycett initially criticized Beckham’s role as an ambassador for the World Cup, a deal reportedly worth 10 million pounds due to the criminalization of homosexuality in Qatar and human rights violations in the country.

During a video where Lycett revealed that the shredded money was fake, the comedian destroyed the June 2002 cover of Beckham’s Attitude magazine, which became the first cover of a gay magazine featuring a Premier League footballer.

“I asked Attitude if I could destroy it, and they were more than happy to help,” Lycett said.