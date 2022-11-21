Joe Lycett Didn’t Actually Spend £10,000 on David Beckham’s Protest in Qatar

“In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Total bullshit from the start”
Joe Lycett has revealed that the £10,000 he apparently spent in tatters to protest David Beckham’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup was actually donated to charity.
The comedian has previously criticized Beckham’s role as an ambassador for the tournament, a deal reportedly worth 10 million pounds, due to the country’s human rights situation and criminalization of homosexuality.
In the video, Lycett offered to donate £10,000 of his own money to an LGBT charity if Beckham broke the sponsorship deal before the tournament began, and promised that he would destroy the money if he did not refuse to participate.
After Beckham did not respond, Lycett on Sunday (November 20) released a video in which he appears to be spending 10,000 pounds — a clip that has attracted some criticism due to the time of the cost of living crisis in the UK.
In a follow-up video posted on Monday (November 21), Lycett explained that the money coming out of the shredder was fake and the money was actually donated to LGBTQ+ charities before he sent the original tweet last week (November 13).
“This is my last message to David Beckham,” Lycett began. “It’s me! The jerk who spent a lot of money on the cost-of-living crisis. I told you that I will destroy 10,000 pounds if you don’t break off relations with Qatar before the first day of the World Cup. And then, when you didn’t break off your relationship and didn’t even react in any way, I streamed myself, throwing 10K into the shredder. Or me? I didn’t quite tell you the whole truth.
“Because the truth is that the money that got into the shredder was real, and the money that came out was fake. I would never destroy real money. I would never be so irresponsible. In fact, ten thousand had already been donated to LGBTQ+ charities before I even clicked the “Send” button in the first tweet last week.
“I never expected to hear from you. It was an empty threat designed to make people talk. In many ways, it was like your deal with Qatar, David. Complete nonsense from the very beginning.”
The clip ends with Lycett destroying the June 2002 cover of Beckham’s Attitude magazine, which became the first cover of a gay magazine featuring a Premier League footballer.
“I asked Attitude if I could destroy it and they were more than happy to help,” Lisette added. “God, there was quite a lot of that, wasn’t there? I’m going to the gay village to have a couple of pints.”
On the eve of the World Cup, which started on Sunday (November 21), a number of players distanced themselves from the tournament. Dua Lipa denied rumors that she was supposed to perform at the opening ceremony, while Rod Stewart also said that he refused this opportunity for moral reasons.