Joe Kiri — “Mommy bro” for kids from “Very Strange Cases” in real life

Joe Keary’s character Steve Harrington changed dramatically after the first season of “Very Strange Cases.” Steve went from a popular teenager to a cute “babysitter” of children from the TV series “Very strange Things”. This change has caused a lot of memes in which they joke that Steve is the “mommy” in the series. In real life, Kiri himself is a bit like a mom to his younger actors. His co-star Caleb McLaughlin even called him “Mom, bro.”

“Very Strange Things” first introduced Joe Kiri’s character Steve as a popular and shallow teenager. However, by the second season, his relationship with Nancy was over, and he won the hearts of many fans when he fought Billy Hargrove to protect Max, Dustin, Lucas and Mike. Since then, there have been jokes about Steve’s “mom” status.

The young cast of “Very Strange Cases” grew up in front of the audience. In the series, Steve Harrington is particularly closely associated with Dustin Henderson. Actors Geiten Matarazzo and Joe Keary also seem pretty close. In a recent video posted by Still Watching Netflix, Kiri expressed shock about Matarazzo’s upcoming 20th birthday. “Wait a second, if you turn 20, it means that I… f***!” Kiri laughed.

According to Insider, an old video from the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con panel for Stranger Things, moderated by actor Patton Oswalt, has surfaced. The video was edited on TikTok by the @albumly account to show Joe Keary standing up for Finn Wolfhard after Oswalt’s uncomfortable comment.

Oswalt presents the then 14-year-old Wolfhard as “an actor born with the greatest name in porn.” Wolfhard awkwardly replies, “Dude, stop.” In the video, Kiri can be seen shaking her head and shouting at her film partner to “ignore him.” He also looks at Oswalt in the video.

Insider writes that Lucas’ actor Caleb McLaughlin added a great comment to the viral TikTok. “Joe is really a mom, bro,” the actor said, adding that Kiri is “really inspiring.” Oswald reportedly apologized for the comment in November 2017.

The kids from “Very Strange Cases” kicked Joe Kiri out of the group chat

In an interview with Access in 2019, Joe Keary and Maya Hawke were asked about the progress of the young actors of “Very Strange Cases.” “This is crazy. When I met Finn, I think he was — you know, when a child reaches a certain age, when he is still a child, and you talk to him as if he were a child — but now Finn is taller, I think, than I am,” Kiri said.

Kiri also recalled that for the second season there was a group chat of “Very strange Things”. “I’m not in any big group chat right now,” he said. “I think all the kids still have a group chat,” Hawke added. — Yes, we are too old for that. We were kicked out,” Kiri joked.

All episodes of “Very Strange Cases” are currently streaming on Netflix.