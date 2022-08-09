Joe King reflects on how he “let go of the life” he planned after his divorce from Candice Accola: “I was found in rebirth again”

Start over. Joe King continues to move on after his breakup with Candice Accola, cleaning up his social media and focusing on letting go.

The chronology of Candice Accola and Joe King ‘s relationship

42-year-old musician Fray shared a photo of himself and other musicians on Instagram on Monday, August 8, after deleting his past photos. The guitarist snuggled up to the band members in the frame and wrote about how “uplifting and extensive” the entrance to the stage was, hinting at the recent changes in his life.

“I find out that there is nothing beautiful in life without some pain, some disappointment, some suffering,” he signed the post. “When I put my energy into wanting things not to be the way they are, or into obsessing about getting what I want, it only leads to heartache. I’m also learning to let go of the life I planned in order to have a life waiting for me.”

The songwriter continued, noting that “perspective” in life is “our absolute freedom,” and urged his fans to surround themselves with “people you love and respect, and who love and respect you.”

He further shared that he was “found in rebirth again” and focused on what he loves, “without attachment to his [sic] result.”

Celebrity Breakups of 2022: The stars who broke up this year

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly in May, Accola, 35, filed for divorce from the Colorado native in April due to “irreconcilable differences.” The petition also noted that the Vampire Diaries alumni moved to Nashville after their breakup in January, while King stayed in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Fans started talking about their breakup earlier this year when they noticed that Accola had deleted all her Instagram posts. Sharp-eyed followers also noted that in some recent photos, the TV star did not wear an engagement ring.

The former couple was originally created by Accola’s CW partner Nina Dobrev after they took part in DirecTV’s 2012 Celebrity Beach Bowl. After a year of dating, King proposed to the actress during a vacation in Florence, Italy, in May 2013.

The following year, the duo tied the knot in New Orleans, where her colleagues were present, including Kayla Ewell, 33-year-old Dobrev, Michael Trevino, Kat Graham, Claire Holt and Paul Wesley.

The Next Generation of the Vampire Diaries: Candice Accola and the children of other stars

King and the “Christmas in Tune” star welcomed their first daughter Florence in January 2016 and second daughter Josephine in December 2020. King also has daughters Elise and Ava from ex-wife Julie King.

Accola shared an update after the divorce via her Instagram stories in July, reflecting on the challenges of raising children on her own.

“I call this blonde insomnia of a single mother Sunday Soho gorgeous,” the actress wrote “After We Bumped Into” along with a photo of her posing with coffee and a stroller.

She also shared a photo on her grid, writing: “Little Miss Imma needs a coffee, a cocktail or a cocktail to mentally prepare for this day by the pool.”