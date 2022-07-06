Joe Keary is the perfect Joker, remade in the frighteningly precise art of artificial intelligence

The art of artificial intelligence, inspired by the Podcast X proposal, presents Joe Keary, perfectly transformed into the image of the Joker. Kiri is best known for his role as Steve Harrington in the popular Netflix series “Very Strange Things”, which received critical and audience acclaim. Steve has become one of the most beloved characters, and his rise in the series from bully to friend is certainly one of the highlights of the series.

Kiri is also a musician who previously worked in the rock band Post Animal, and he currently releases music under his stage name Djo. In recent years, he has starred in several independent films, including the 2020 satirical film “Fun” about a minibus driver who kills his passengers for social media views. Now Kiri has achieved more success playing the brilliant game developer Walter “Keyes” McKee in the 2021 action comedy “Free Guy”, which also starred Ryan Reynolds and which had box office receipts. As of May 2022, Kiri has just starred alongside Liam Neeson in the upcoming sci-fi film Cold Storage, so his fame will only grow in the coming years.

Related: Did “Very Strange Things 4” make the right choice with Steve Harrington?

Using the AI Craiyon rendering system, Kiri is now portrayed as the Joker. Kiri’s characteristic grin and lush wavy hair are reproduced with a red smear of the Joker’s smile and signature green curls. As usual with these AI visualizations, not all the images are very clear, but they are enough to see what an actor might look like if he took on the role of the infamous Batman villain. Take a look at the photos below:

Kiri definitely looks at home in Joker makeup, comfortable and creepy. His smile complements the iconic image of the character, and his cool and powerful appearance is able to cope with the threat of the villain. Indeed, his role in “Spree” shows that he can play a crazy, obsessed and bloodthirsty man, which are vital characteristics for an intense Joker role.

Unfortunately, Kiri doesn’t plan to play the role of the Joker yet, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Since the DCEU is constantly being created and rebooted, and the concept of the multiverse is being introduced, a new version of the Joker may appear in a future installment. In the upcoming sequel to The Joker movie, there are fan theories about a young man inspired by Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, so he better fits the time frame and age of Batman. Thus, Kiri may well play the role of the Joker, especially if the demand from fans is high enough.