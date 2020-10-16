Joe Jonas, third anniversary of his engagement

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner celebrated the third anniversary of getting engaged on Thursday. They got married in 2019.

Joe Jonas celebrated the third anniversary of his engagement with actress Sophie Turner on Thursday, with whom the singer had his first daughter in the middle of this year.

Through his Instagram stories, Joe shared a selfie of the day Sophie, 24, said “yes” to his marriage proposal.

In the picture, the leader of the Jonas Brothers gives Turner a sweet kiss on the head as the Game of Thrones actress raises her left hand and her engagement ring.

“Today three years ago @sophiet said yes!” Jonas, 31, wrote alongside the sweet snapshot. Sophie reposted the photo to her own Instagram story, adding a string of pink heart emojis.

Joe and Sophie’s romance

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner first tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, which was streamed live on Diplo’s social media.

The party featured an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The following month, the couple had another romantic ceremony in France that included their family.

Why We'll Always Be Suckers for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas Wedding https://t.co/Igq8htOSoH — E! News (@enews) October 14, 2020

A source told Entertainment Tonight that “the couple are already obsessed and can’t help but gloat over their newest addition. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl.

In June, a source told People that the stars bought a baby house in Los Angeles.

“They were hoping to expand their family,” said another insider. New and modern, the couple’s new home “is a great family home” with plenty of room to raise children.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were photographed together with Willa for the first time in early October, while enjoying a walk and a day in the sun in Los Angeles.



