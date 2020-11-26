Joe Jonas: Taylor Swift would offer her daughter a gift!

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas were dating a long time ago. But apparently, the singer would have given a gift to her ex’s baby!

Joe Jonas has been a dad for a few months now. Parents are very discreet about their family’s privacy. They even deleted the post announcing the birth of their daughter Willa. And apparently Taylor Swift would have spoiled their little girl.

We remember, the country singer was dating Joe Jonas a long time ago. Their romance did not last long, but apparently the two artists remained friends. All this rumor starts from the last words of the singer’s last song, yes!

Because in “Invisible String”, a sentence catches the attention of fans. “Cold, it was the metal of my ax to all the boys who broke my heart. But now I buy presents for their babies. So is the hatchet buried?

But this song could be about several boys. But apparently Joe Jonas would be in the sights. Because a few days before the release of his album, his ex’s wife was giving birth. And apparently, the words would be for him.

JOE JONAS AND TAYLOR SWIFT, FRIENDS?

Taylors Swift tells her producer Aaron Dessner that she wrote these lyrics at a specific time. “I remember, I wrote these lyrics right after I sent a gift for my ex’s child.” A nice gesture that seems well intended for Joe Jonas.

The singer laughs and continues. “I told him, man, life is great! It really is proof that life is great. Apparently, Taylor Swift doesn’t blame him at all! And it’s better like this. Even though she doesn’t name Joe Jonas by name, the timing shows it is indeed him.

In any case the singer is happy with his small family and his wife Sophie Turner. And it’s nice to see, ex or not ex!



