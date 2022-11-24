Joe Jonas Talks About Auditioning For The Role of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Many people have played the role of Spider-Man, and it seems that most young actors have a story about auditioning for the role of Peter Parker. Now Joe Jonas, you know the singer, said that he also asked himself “What a man should do” to get the role of Peter Parker back in the 2010s. The middle brother of the Jonas brothers said that he auditioned for a role in “The New Spider-Man” and eventually lost the role to Andrew Garfield, and recently shared his thoughts after learning the news. Hey, there’s always a multiverse sometime in the future.

In a conversation about his new movie “Devotion” with Variety, Jonas told his story about auditioning for the role of a web builder when asked about unsuccessful auditions. The singer spoke in detail about this experience, saying:

I can name, perhaps, a couple. At the moment you are destroyed or defeated. But you understand that this man was great. I remember many years ago I was for Spider-Man, and I was so excited, and that was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was right. But I remember that at that time it was very important to come back on callbacks, and the director used to be the director of music videos. So I thought: “I have one here.” But you know what? I like the audition process, when you need to show yourself and prove yourself.

I fully understand why Jonas saw the film’s director Mark Webb, given their individual work in the music industry. Prior to creating The New Spider-Man, Webb directed music videos for Green Day, Avril Lavigne, The All-American Rejects, My Chemical Rejects, and even for Disney Channel queen Hilary Duff. Meanwhile, Jonas has released quite a few hits with his brothers, including their 2008 bop “Burnin’ Up,” and he co-starred with Demi Lovato in the popular Disney Channel movie Camp Rock. So, they were both making steps and were in the music industry. I think Jonas was wise to use that connection to try to get the role.

While Joe Jonas may not seem like an obvious choice for Spider-Man, the more I think about it, the more I see it. I could totally imagine him killing off some of the scenes in The New Spider-Man, especially the ones where we see the glow of Peter Parker’s snarky and sarcastic sense of humor. Despite the fact that the MCU pays great attention to stories with the multiverse, it seems that almost anything is possible.

Thanks to this story, Jonas was on the list of actors who auditioned for the role of Peter Parker. This list includes, among others, Chandler Riggs from The Walking Dead, auditioning for the MCU version of Spider-Man, and Timothy Chalamet, who not only auditioned for the role, according to THR, but fans still imagine how Chalamet will look in the film. The role of Tom Holland.

It’s unclear if Spider-Man will return in future Marvel movies, but for now we can always go back and watch Marvel movies in order. As for Jonas, we may not see him swing around New York, but you can see him flying through the sky in “Devotion,” which is currently in theaters according to the 2022 movie schedule.