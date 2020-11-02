Joe Jonas taking a walk with his daughter in Iron Man

Joe Jonas was spotted in matching Iron Man pajamas and mask while out walking with Sophie Turner on Halloween Saturday.

Joe Jonas stole the hearts of his fans after being seen very early taking his newborn daughter Willa for a walk in an Iron Man costume.

Later, the 31-year-old pop star and his actress wife Sophie Turner, 24, made a rare public outing without their newborn daughter, Willa, in Pacific Palisades.

Jonas wore a face mask with the word ‘Vote’ ‘covering his Iron Man mask as the couple enjoyed a solo adventure on the beach.

The Game of Thrones actress also kept comfortable in loungewear, sporting a beige hoodie and matching sweatshirts.

Adding a touch of style to her laid-back look, she wore a black brimmed hat that protected her face.

They chatted with a gentleman, all wearing a mask, before heading home with their newborn daughter.

Joe has joined many celebrities who speak out on the importance of voting in the upcoming election.

He showed off his I Voted sticker in mid-October when he challenged his famous friends Diplo, Matthew McConaughey and Wilmer Valderrama to go vote.

Joe and Sphie being parents

Joe and Sophie have been seen walking around the block with their baby most days as they acclimate to parenthood.

As we reported in La Verdad Noticias, Turner gave birth to the baby in July, just over a year after the Hollywood couple married.

The couple first bonded in 2016 after Jonas ended his six-month high-profile relationship with Gigi Hadid.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CGI2PEyhQNm/?utm_source=ig_embed

Joe recently showed admiration for his beloved wife when he had one eye permanently tattooed on her neck.

The couple have some tattoos for each other, as Jonas has ‘To Infinity’ on his wrist, and Sophie has ‘& Beyond’, from the movie Toy Story.

Last week, Sophie celebrated her award-winning husband when the Jonas Brothers received two American Music Awards nominations: one as Favorite Pop / Rock Group and a second as Favorite Contemporary Artist.



