Joe Jonas loves drinking beer with his statue on Instagram!

In his Instagram Story, singer Joe Jonas confided that he loved to drink good beers, especially when they are in his image …

Joe Jonas is a bon vivant. Always ready to make his community laugh with his partner, Sophie Turner, the singer has once again proven that he loves life.

And it was in his Instagram Story that Nick and Kevin’s brother Jonas made the gallery laugh. The reason ? The singer posted cans of beers.

The least we can say is that the beer cans are special, since they bear the likeness of the artist. No, you’re not dreaming !

The singer does have his head on these beer cans of a different kind. And he’s not the only one to appear on it, as his wife, Sophie Turner is also present.

Is this a gift or is it the idea of ​​the singer himself? Nick’s brother Jonas hasn’t said more about this strange can of beer …

JOE JONAS PRO OF BEER PONG ON INSTAGRAM

Last night, the Jonas therefore organized a festive evening, which they were keen to share on social networks. Indeed, Joe and Sophie organized a beer pong.

And that’s not all ! The couple had the idea of ​​having a UNO party at their Los Angeles home and they shared their crazy party on Instagram.

In the images, we can see Joe Jonas doing beer pong. Indeed, the singer himself shared several pictures from his other Instgram @cupofjoe account.

And the least we can say is that the artist is very good at it. The singer seems to have several years of practice behind him, as the takes are perfect!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas therefore found each other well. Big fans of games, the lovebirds should not be bored in this period of confinement that the whole world is experiencing.



