Joe Jonas Collaborates with Xeomin Anti-aging Injectable Drugs: It’s about taking care of yourself

Joe Jonas strives to be the “best version” of himself. The singer collaborates with Xeomin, an anti—aging injectable drug that fights wrinkles.

The Evolution of Joe Jonas’ Sexuality

The 33-year-old former Disney Channel star began her collaboration on Tuesday, August 16, by watching the new Xeomin video campaign “Beauty on Your Terms”, in which the hitmaker talks about her skin care journey.

“Who wants to wake up looking like someone else?” says Jonas in the video, jumping out of bed fully dressed. “Not me. Whether I’m at home, on the road or somewhere in between, I try to take care of my skin because I believe that the less the better. I really care about what I add to my body, I want stable results, I want something that makes me look like… me.”

He continues: “There is no single way to define beauty. With a smart toxin like Xeomin, it’s on my terms.”

Celebrities who admitted that they had plastic surgery

The Grammy nominee spoke about the use of injectable drugs, explaining in a press release obtained by Us Weekly: “Making the decision about aesthetic treatment was really about taking care of yourself, as well as looking and feeling like the best version of yourself.”

Jonas shared that with Xeomin, he can reduce the appearance of wrinkles “without any unnecessary ingredients.”

“When I was exploring options with my doctor, it was important for me to understand exactly what is contained in the product before I would be treated with it. This is one of the main reasons why Xeomin has become an addition to my skin care regimen,” the release says.

In an interview with Allure published on Tuesday, Jonas said using Xeomin gave him a “confidence boost.”

“I started taking Xeomin when I noticed that I was getting more wrinkles. Of course, everyone has their own opinion, but everyone can make their own decision for themselves. Personally, I felt it gave me that confidence boost I was looking for,” he told Beauty magazine.

Explaining his decision to be honest about using cosmetic procedures, Jonas told Allure: “There are people who clearly don’t want to talk about it, but I think it’s a good idea to start shying away from being shy about it, [and to find] the self-confidence to say: “I did it.”

The most radiant celebrity moments without makeup in 2022

Jonas’ new venture came about when he celebrated his birthday on Monday, August 15th. The musician received a sweet greeting from his wife Sophie Turner via Instagram. “Happy birthday, my love,” the actress wrote next to a photo of the lovers hugging together.

The couple got married in 2019 and since then they have two children. After the birth of daughter Willa in July 2020, the duo confirmed the birth of their second child on July 14.