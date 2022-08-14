Joe Jonas celebrates his birthday in Miami with his wife Sophie Turner and David Victoria Beckham: photos

Party mates! As Joe Jonas prepares to ring in the big 3-3, he celebrated early with some famous friends.

The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers musician and his wife Sophie Turner attended the Gekko opening in Miami on Thursday, August 11. Jonas, for his part, donned an ivory jacket with peaches on the chest and multicolored glasses. 26-year-old Turner chose a white top and a sleek ponytail. The couple, who got married in 2019, were joined by David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Isabella Grutman for a group shot. In a separate photo, Jonas and the Stairs actress posed for a photo with a Bad Bunny.

Jonas is going to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Monday, August 15, and the day before he had a second preliminary celebration. His brother Nick Jonas shared a selfie on Instagram Story with Joe and older brother Kevin Jonas on Sunday, August 14. The three brothers enjoyed a boy’s lunch with buddies Daren Kagasoff and Spencer Neville while in Miami.

Pop singer “Cake by the Ocean” along with 29-year-old Nick and 34-year-old Kevin became famous in 2006 when the Jonas brothers released their first album It’s About Time. Having risen to the top of the pop charts, the brothers soon got roles in the Camp Rock and JONAS franchise on the Disney channel. However, the band eventually broke up in October 2013, almost six years before their return.

“Guitars are everywhere in all our homes. Piano. Guitars. It’s just in our blood. It’s in our nature,” the Married to Jonas graduate exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2018 about her musical connection between brothers and sisters. “We’re not trying to do anything special, we’re just hanging out, and music is a part of us. It always happens.”

Shortly before the Sucker singers reunited, Joe began dating the Game of Thrones alum before their escape from Las Vegas in May 2019. The couple, who held a second ceremony in France a few months later, have since expanded their family. Will’s daughter was born in July 2020, and a second little girl was born last month.

“For me, this is life — raising the next generation,” the “Dark Phoenix” star told Elle UK in an interview published in May. “The best thing in life is to see my daughter getting stronger and stronger. We are very happy to expand the family. This is the best blessing.”

At the time, she continued, “I used to be so rock and roll and spontaneous. I’m sure some part of me is still like that, deep down. But becoming a mom just makes you less cool. I’m like an old woman.”