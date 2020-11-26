Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner want to have kids already!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are parents of a little girl. The couple want to quickly expand the family and think of having another child.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have been in a relationship for several years. The two stars recently had a daughter and are planning to have another child soon.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas soon to be parents of a second child? The starlet first rose to prominence several years ago while playing in Game of Thrones. She played Sansa Stark and met with huge success.

Since then, the 24-year-old actress has come a long way and fans have seen her in theaters. Nevertheless, she leaves her career plans somewhat aside in order to focus on her family. She married Joe Jonas over a year ago and the couple have welcomed their first child.

Sophie Turner is the mother of a four month old baby girl, Willa. Nonetheless, she kept her pregnancy a secret for many months. The actress does not wish to reveal her baby’s face at this time and is therefore very protective.

Willa is the delight of the small family. Nevertheless, it could be that the former performer of Sansa Stark will soon become pregnant.

SOPHIE TURNER SOON PREGNANT WITH A SECOND CHILD?

Sophie Turner seems more fulfilled than ever with her little girl of a few months. She lives a real fairy tale with Joe Jonas and the couple would like to have a second child. Thus, the starlet could end up getting pregnant in the coming months.

“Joe and Sophie are already trying for another baby,” a source told US Magazine. Little Willa could therefore have a little sister or a little brother very soon. In any case, the couple seems to want to have a big and beautiful family.

“They are really excited to extend their family. Having a baby has made them closer and they want a big family together, ”said the same source for our colleagues.

So when will Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have a second child? We will have to wait a few more months to find out if this information is really true. In any case, we are already looking forward to young parents!



