Joe Giudice Sends Flirtatious Message to Teresa’s soon-to-Be Daughter-in-law Veronica Ruelas: “Is the tall one married?”

Is everyone in the family? While Teresa Giudice is looking forward to her upcoming wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas and bringing their families together, her ex—husband, Joe Giudice, is single and ready to mingle-with Teresa’s wedding party.

— Is the tall one married? Joe, 50, responded to the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s snap on Instagram on Tuesday, June 7. Teresa, who is also 50 years old, for her part, posted a group photo with her future daughters-in-law: Veronica Ruelas and Jennifer Ruelas.

“Thank you to my beautiful sisters in love for always giving me a reason to smile. ❤️,” the author of Standing Strong, who was married to Joe from October 1999 until their divorce was finalized in September 2020, signed her publication on Tuesday, posing with her 46—year-old fiance’s two sisters.

Teresa, who shares four daughters with an Italian native, got engaged to Luis in October 2021 and is enthusiastically planning their wedding.

“I invite a lot of housewives. …Let’s see who comes, who can, and who can’t,” the founder of TG Fabulous said in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month. “I’ve already done a lot [with planning].”

She added that Louis is “very hands-on and that’s what I like” in terms of helping with her plans, noting that he is “so different” from Joe. “He’s so good. I like the way he dresses. …And I like how he participates in everything.”

Teresa’s wedding hit the headlines earlier this month after Ramona Singer, her Bravo co-star, shared a brief overview of the invitation via an Instagram Story, revealing that the couple would tie the knot at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, in August.

“I called her and said, ‘Can you erase this from your story right now,'” the bride—to-be told Entertainment Tonight at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday, June 5. “And she’s like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do?’ She’s like, ‘That was the most beautiful invitation I’ve ever received, and I get a lot of invitations.’.. Now I need more security.”

While Teresa is happy with her relationship with Luis, Joe was last linked to Daniela Fittipaldi before their breakup in December 2021. However, Joe wasn’t so sure about tying the knot a second time when he spoke to us exclusively in April 2021.

“I don’t know. We’ll see,” Joe Time said. “We will worry about it when it happens — when it happens. But at the moment I’m just hanging.”

In December 2020, we exclusively confirmed that he started dating Fittipaldi after his return to his native Italy. (Joe was deported a year earlier after serving a 41-month prison sentence for fraud amid his separation from Teresa in December 2019.)