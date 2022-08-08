Joe Giudice says he is “very happy” for Teresa Giudice after marrying Luis Ruelas: “She deserves all the happiness in the world”

A supportive ex. Joe Giudice talks about the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas and wishes them all the best.

The ups and downs of Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice over the years

“I am very happy for her. She deserves all the happiness in the world,” 50—year-old Joe exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, August 8. “I think Lou is a good guy. All negative statements are just rumors that I don’t interfere with. Until I personally find out the opposite, he’s fine in my book.”

Despite not being present, Joe told us there was no need to compare his wedding to Teresa and her wedding to Ruelas, noting that they were “equally special and beautiful in their own unique ways.”

As for his thoughts on the 50-year-old bride, who wore a strapless white wedding dress with a mermaid neckline, transparent gloves and a large tiara during the ceremony, Joe said: “Teresa looked like a princess.”

In addition to the fact that Joe can’t say anything but positive reviews about the reality TV star and her new husband, he also shared his relationship with his daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, with whom he shares a relationship. the author of the cookbook is as strong as ever. “We talk every day. Everyone is happy,” he said.

However, as for Melissa Gorgi and Joe Gorgi, who didn’t attend Saturday’s party, Joe said he wasn’t “surprised” that the two decided to skip the big event. “They are unpredictable,” he explained, adding: “I wish [Luis] good luck with his new relatives.”

Joe and Teresa had previously tied the knot in 1999. In March 2019, a graduate of the Celebrity Apprentice program hinted at a possible breakup during an episode of season 9 of RHONJ, stating that their marriage would come to an end if Joe was forced to leave the country and move to Italy. October after the couple pleaded guilty to 41 counts of fraud.

We confirmed that they separated in December 2019 after almost two decades of marriage.

Who missed the wedding of Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas?

“Teresa and Joe talked about their future when she and the girls were in Italy and decided it would be better for them to break up,” a source told us at the time. “Neither of them wanted to be in a long-distance relationship. Joe is dating in Italy, Teresa is busy taking care of their girls right now. They have no grudge against each other and will continue to raise their children together.”

While Teresa is busy with her newlywed status, Joe revealed that he is in a “very good place” and “at peace” with himself after the drama of the last few years. The former construction worker confirmed that he is open to casual affairs, mainly focused on work, family and tries to return to the states as soon as possible.

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas: chronology of their relationship

“I’m just dating now. I am focused on new projects and my petition to return to the USA to be with my family, which my manager Dominic Enchinton [from Dominton Talent House] is working on. Perhaps you will see me on TV again in the future,” he hinted to Us. “I’m looking forward to the next chapter. I have learned a lot in these last years. I’ve learned to live for real.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper