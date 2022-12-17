Joe Fournier Is Ready to Fight KSI if Denis Refuses to Fight in 2023

Professional boxer Joe Fournier is ready to take responsibility and fight KSI in case Dillon Denis refuses the expected fight in 2023.

British YouTube star KSI and mixed martial arts fighter Dillon Denis went back and forth on social media for several months, until the situation finally escalated when Denis punched the YouTuber in the jaw at the MF x DAZN Series 003 press conference, causing a direct brawl.

There are only a few weeks left before they gather to touch the gloves at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London. But since Danis didn’t show up for the press conference, fans are worried that he might pull out of the fight at the last minute.

Fortunately, backup plans are already in place, as Joe Fournier is expected to activate in Denis’ absence if he does not appear in the fight.

Joe Fournier is ready to replace Dillon Denis in the fight with KSI

Professionally undefeated “boxing billionaire” Joe Fournier is going to return to the ring on January 14, touching gloves with Tony Christodoulou in the undercard of KSI against Dillon Denis.

Fournier said that if Danis does not show up on the night of the fight, instead he will give his opponent a “lifeline” and enter the ring with KSI as a backup fighter.

“I will smash @tony.christodoulou and go out to @ksi in my next fight if he doesn’t get scared like the others,” Fournier wrote on Instagram. “Or if @dillondanis doesn’t show up, Tony will get a lifeline and I will crash KSI sooner,” he added.

The 39-year-old has an impressive professional record of 9-0, although he suffered his first defeat in September last year in an exhibition match with David Haye.

It will certainly be interesting to see if Danis gives up his planned fight with KSI.