Joe Coyle names his stand-up heroes, and the choice may surprise you

Joe Coy is one of the most successful stand—up comedians to date, whose tickets for performances are constantly being sold out all over the country. Now he finally has time to shine on the big screen, as he leads the new film “Easter Sunday”, which is loosely based on the comic life of this man. He served as a source of inspiration for many, especially in the Filipino community, which unfortunately did not have many popular comedians who represented the culture in an authentic and native way. But the question arises, which comics inspired Joe Coy himself when he first started? We got to the bottom of it.

During the promotion of Easter Sunday, Lawrence Sharma from CinemaBlend had the opportunity to talk to the iconic stand-up comedian. When asked which comedians inspired him, Joe Coy said the following:

When I fell in love with comedies, it was storytellers. So I fell in love with those, oh, and the characters too. I loved the people who created the characters. So, like, will it be Goldberg when she does it, I think it was called, “Around the World in the A-T Fucking Days.” I think that’s what it’s called. And I think she also participated in Whoopi’s one-man show, where she played Fontaine and the little blonde. And you know, it was so amazing for me.

While these days Whoopi Goldberg is best known for spending 15 years with The View (where she announced earlier this month that she was launching a prosecco line), as well as various other film and television projects, we can’t forget that her career began in stand-up-comedy, and she was once one of the biggest touring comedians in the world. Joe Coy certainly hasn’t forgotten, and Goldberg seems to have helped pave the way for everything Coy has achieved as a comedian so far.

His answer certainly makes sense, since Joe Coy himself is known as a storyteller. Koya’s stand-up is often dedicated to his family, and he famously creates “characters” based on them. As mentioned earlier, Coy is the main Filipino figure in comedy at the moment, so we can only assume that when he was a child, there was no one from whom he could draw the same level of inspiration. However, as Coy himself will tell you, family themes are universal, and that’s how he found his voice thanks to the works of people like Whoopi Goldberg and Eddie Murphy. Then he said the following:

Then I also saw Eddie Murphy perform “Delirious” when he was talking about Aunt Bunny and Uncle Gus. And as for some reason, I just identified myself with these people. I thought, okay, you know, it’s not Filipino, but for some reason I have an uncle who lit a fire with gas before frying a barbecue. So I identify with that. So, yeah, that was kind of what inspired me. And then of course you know Robin Williams, Chris Rocks and Martins, you know these guys.

Ahhh classic. It’s hard to find a stand-up comedian these days who isn’t somehow inspired by Chris Rock and Robin Williams. As it turned out, Coy is no different, despite the fact that he has a different cultural point of view.

On Easter Sunday, Coy gives us an authentic look at Filipino-American families and how this identity has influenced the comic’s journey in the entertainment industry. Easter Sunday brings decent box office receipts, and it’s really one of a kind, so make sure and watch it in theaters right now! As for everything else that awaits us this year, take a look at our 2022 movie release schedule.