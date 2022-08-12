Joe Burrow’s Pre–Match Video Goes Viral This Afternoon

It looks like Joe Burrow will be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

Fans were initially concerned that the former No. 1 overall player underwent appendix surgery late last month, but he appears to have made significant progress in the recovery process.

Before his Bengals team plays the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game this evening, Burrow, along with the rest of the inactive players, runs to the wind race.

Watch the video here:

Even if Barrow was healthy enough to play, head coach Zach Taylor says that famous players (for example, Barrow, Joe Mixon, Jamarr Chase) will not take the field in the preseason. Instead, Taylor wants his quarterback to get as many practice reps as possible before year 3.

“Every day has been very encouraging for him,” Taylor said before Wednesday’s practice, according to All Bengals. “I’m not going to make predictions. He won’t be playing in the game on Friday. We will monitor him from day to day. I’m not going to make any predictions for the future.”

Today’s preseason game at Paul Brown Stadium will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET.