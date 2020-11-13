Joe Biden wins against Trump in Arizona

It is the first time that a Democratic candidate has won in Arizona since former President Bill Clinton did in 1996.

After the winner of one of the most controversial elections in history was given, the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden has won last week’s presidential elections in Arizona, as confirmed by NBC, CNN and CBS, in addition to The New York Times, also stated that it was by just 10,000 votes over Trump.

Local media projected Arizona for Biden on the same election night when the Democrat led by 200,000 votes to the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The fact that it was precisely Fox News, Trump’s favorite media, the first to project the Democratic victory in Arizona, infuriated the president, who has been convinced of his possibilities of turning the result around. Biden now has 1,668,664 votes (49.4%) to Trump’s 1,657,250 (49.06%).

It is the first time that a Democratic presidential candidate has won in the state of Arizona since former President Bill Clinton did so in 1996. With Arizona’s confirmation for Biden, the Democrat adds 290 delegates to the Electoral College, surpassing the 270 that made him President-elect, while Trump is 217.

A winner is yet to be declared in two states, North Carolina, with Trump at the helm, and Georgia, with Biden as the favorite. Although Biden was declared the winner of the elections this past Saturday by surpassing 270 delegates, Trump has not yet acknowledged his defeat and has denounced electoral fraud against him without evidence.

