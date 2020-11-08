Joe Biden will eliminate Trump’s policies

After winning the 2020 US elections Joe Biden has presented his actions that would eliminate Donald Trump’s policies.

President-elect Joe Biden has vowed to reaffirm America’s leadership role on the world stage through a series of executive actions from day one that would mark a drastic turnaround in the policies of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Now that Biden has defeated Trump in the 2020 U.S. election, his transition team is beginning to turn his campaign promises into plans that he can implement early in his presidency.

President-elect Joe Biden’s first focus is likely to be to control the coronavirus pandemic. He is scheduled to appoint a 12-person coronavirus task force on Monday, November 9, said two sources with knowledge of his plans. Biden also said during the campaign that he will speak with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, before taking office.

He is also poised to enact a series of executive actions that would eliminate many of Trump’s foreign policy actions and seek to swiftly return the United States to its status at the end of former President Barack Obama’s administration four years earlier.

What will Joe Biden do as US president?

When asked about the actions Biden will take on his first day in office, Biden’s campaign adviser, Symone Sanders, said on the “State of the Union” show that the president-elect “is going to keep his promises” made. during the campaign.

Biden repeatedly promised on his first day in office to rejoin the Paris climate accord, a landmark international accord to combat climate change that Trump exited in 2017. He has also said he would rejoin the World Health Organization, from the one that Trump decided to retire this year.

Both actions underscore a big difference between Biden and Trump: Biden has long believed in multilateral organizations and deals that Trump distrusts.

Joe Biden has also said that he will repeal Trump’s ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries and reinstate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allows “dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States when they were children, stay in the country.

The election result, with Republicans still holding a narrow majority in the Senate (though Democrats would gain control of the House if they win what could be two Senate elections in Georgia in early January), underscores the difficulty. it will take Biden to win legislative victories, highlighting the importance of his administration’s executive actions.

As we reported in Somagnews, the transition team that Biden assembled has been quietly preparing since Labor Day and has intensified its activities in recent weeks, including launching a website and social media accounts on Sunday.

Transitional Twitter account Biden-Harris tweeted that the incoming administration will take on the “most urgent” challenges facing the nation, listing, “protecting and preserving the health of our nation, renewing our opportunity to succeed, promoting racial equity and fighting the climate crisis “.

Joe Biden listed a number of other priorities in the election campaign and in the policies his campaign launched during the primaries and general elections, including addressing systemic racism, climate change, and expanding protections for union employees.

Biden has pledged to take steps to reform the government, including expanding and codifying an ethical commitment instituted by the Obama administration that addresses lobbying issues and also “any undue or inappropriate influence of personal, financial and other interests. “.

He also promised to restore the guidance instituted during the Obama administration that would restore transgender students’ access to sports, restrooms and locker rooms in accordance with their gender identity.



