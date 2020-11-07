Joe Biden; United States president elected

A victory in Pennsylvania put Joe Biden above the 270 Electoral College vote threshold needed to win the U.S. presidency in the 2020 election.

Joe Biden became president-elect on Saturday after winning the fundamental state of Pennsylvania, NBC News projected, after several days on hold during the vote counting of the 2020 United States elections.

The former vice president racked up 273 votes in the Electoral College after winning all 20 Pennsylvania voters, according to NBC News, surpassing the 270 needed to win the White House and defeat President Donald Trump. Biden’s victory capped one of the longest and most tumultuous campaigns in modern history, in which he maintained an aggressive focus on Trump’s widely criticized handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most voters said the increase in coronavirus cases was a significant factor in their vote, based on early results from NBC News’ exit poll of early and Election Day voters.

Biden regularly criticized Trump for being unfit for office, calling his campaign a “battle for the soul of America.” He vowed from the beginning of his career to heal and unite the country if he won, and at the center of his closing message was a commitment to represent both those who voted for him and those who did not when he arrived in the White House.

As president, Biden will immediately face a bitterly divided nation amid a pandemic that has already killed 236,000 Americans. Trump has exacerbated the divide by minimizing the effects of the pandemic and has not even said whether he would acknowledge the election result.

It will also have to corner a rogue Democratic Party with unresolved tensions between its progressive and centrist wings.

Joe Biden, the president-elect of the United States

Biden, who will turn 78 later this month, making him the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, first ran for the nation’s highest office more than 30 years ago. A longtime moderate, he has emphasized bipartisanship for decades, and his long Senate career was characterized by his willingness to work across the aisle with fellow Republicans.

Heading into Saturday, Biden led Trump from 253 to 214 in the vote count projected by the Electoral College tracked by NBC News. Biden had the highest number of votes in four key states: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania. But all four remained rated by NBC News Decision Desk as too close to call.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20. Harris will become the first woman, the first black and the first Asian-American vice president.

In addition to the projected Electoral College vote, Biden also won the popular vote and set a record for winning the most votes of any candidate in American history.

As we reported in La Verdad Noticias, Trump has repeatedly and wrongly declared victory, even in states where Biden is the intended winner. The president has also repeated unfounded conspiracy theories and tried to question the integrity of the tabulation process.



