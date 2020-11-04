Joe Biden: “This is not over until all the votes are counted”

Democratic candidate Joe Biden appeared in the early hours of Wednesday before his followers to thank them for their support and ask for their patience while the votes in the elections held this Tuesday in the United States continue to be counted.

“We feel good about the position we have. We believe we are on track to win this election,” exclaimed Biden in the city of Wilmington, Delaware.

“We knew the recount was going to take longer because of the number of votes by mail, we have to be patient.”

“This does not end until all the votes are counted,” he emphasized.

“We feel confident about Arizona, that’s a radical turn,” he said in reference to a state that had been voting for the Republican Party for decades and that some projections indicate that it has supported the Democratic candidate, although the data is not official.

“And they just announced the result for Minnesota,” he added.

In a series of tweets posted after the speech, Biden stressed that the will of the voters must be respected.

“It is not my decision, nor that of Donald Trump, to say who has won, it is a decision of the Americans.”

The tight race for the White House: follow here the results of the US presidential elections

“We feel good about Wisconsin and Michigan and by the way, it’s going to take time to count the votes, we’re going to win Pennsylvania.”

“I’m optimistic about the results. Keep the faith, we’re going to win this.”



