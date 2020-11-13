Joe Biden speaks to Republican officials after his victory

After winning the 2020 United States elections, Joe Biden has given himself the task of talking with the Republicans.

Ron Klain, the incoming White House chief of staff, said Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden has spoken with Republicans since winning the presidential race in the 2020 U.S. election.

“Joe Biden has spoken to Republicans. He has spoken to some Republican senators, some Republican governors. I’m not going to go into the names,” Klain said in an interview on MSNBC’s “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.”

Joe Biden has met with Republican senators and governors

When asked if the Republican senators called Joe Biden or if the president-elect called them, Klain said it’s been a mix of both.

Klain, a longtime Biden adviser who was announced as the next chief of staff on Wednesday, said the president-elect has yet to speak with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Y. He suggested that part of the reason is that the Republican leader has supported President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the election results.

“Look, I think Senator McConnell still seems to be insisting in some way that President Trump won the election. He didn’t. There will be a time and place for Joe Biden and Senator McConnell to speak,” Klain said. “Obviously, they don’t need to introduce each other. They’ve worked together, they’ve fought each other for decades. They’ll have a working relationship when the time comes.”

Ron Klain’s deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again. https://t.co/s4XlAgMrxf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 12, 2020

As we reported in Somagnews, Joe Biden is focused on bringing his team together for the new administration and preparing a plan to deal with the worsening coronavirus pandemic, Klain said.

He added that President-elect Joe Biden will spend “more and more time” interacting with Capitol Hill as the transition unfolds. Klain said the president-elect spoke with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, on Thursday.

This is because many Republicans have backed Trump’s decision not to grant the presidential election, although some are already moving and acknowledging the reality that the results will not be overturned.



