“Joe Biden Presidency Isn’t a Good Thing for Bitcoin”

Timothy Peterson, a veteran analyst known for using the Metcalfe model, said that a possible presidency for democratic candidate Joe Biden would not be as good as thought for Bitcoin.

Analyst Timothy Peterson, who has made a name for himself with his accurate predictions, made a statement on Twitter about the possible impact of the presidential elections on Bitcoin in the coming days. Peterson, a senior manager at Cane Island Alternative Advisors, confirmed that Bitcoin was reacting to the presidential prospect of democratic candidate Joe Biden, but; He argued that this would not produce positive results as thought.

Democrats could interfere with the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency industry

Peterson, the democrats against Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency industry in general; He argued that he had a definite negative view. For this reason, the analyst thinks that with the coming to power of the democrat Biden, both Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency world may be negatively affected. Peterson took his allegations one step further, claiming that with Biden taking the presidency, he could land a government hammer on the cryptocurrency community.

Experienced analyst Timothy Peterson explains why Bitcoin has risen due to a possible Biden presidency; He suggests that people might try to snatch BTC, fearing the intervention of democrats. According to Peterson, people do not store Bitcoin or weapons because they think the future is bright.

There are also those who think that Biden’s election is positive for BTC

Analyst Peterson suggests that a possible Joe Biden presidency could confirm negative consequences for Bitcoin, but there are many who disagree with him. Most market analysts and commentators believe that the Biden presidency will benefit stimulus packages, both before and after the elections; He suggested that it will also reflect positively on the BTC price.

One of the most frequently used promises by Democrat candidate Joe Biden in his election campaign was a generous stimulus package. According to market experts, the second incentive package, which could not be decided for months with the presidency of Biden, can finally be issued with satisfactory amounts. And if the date repeats, the BTC price can gain momentum with this aid package, as with the first package. However, from Peterson’s point of view, with Biden taking the seat, the cryptocurrency community may have troubled days in the long run.



