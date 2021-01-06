According to anonymous sources, Joe Biden, elected President, plans to name Merrick Garland as attorney general. Garland, a federal appeals court judge, is known to have been elected by former President Barack Obama to serve in the Supreme Court, but his candidacy was blocked by a Republican Senate.

Biden chose to elevate Garland to the United States Court of Appeals chief judge to the Department of Justice, replacing former Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) and former deputy attorney general Sally Yates.

In 2016, President Barack Obama nominated Garland to serve in the Supreme Court, but at the end of the former president’s term, his candidacy in the GOP-controlled Senate weakened. In recent weeks, Garland has been withdrawing from lawsuits involving the federal government, fueling speculation that he is a leading candidate for the job.

In a Republican-controlled Senate, Jones was seen as the easiest candidate to approve, given his strong relationships in the corridor. Garland was considered a risk as it would be difficult to approve his replacement in the court of appeal.

But while Democrats were expected to win the majority in Georgia with a pair of sad victories, approval issues with other candidates were largely dissipated. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) told reporters on Wednesday that the election announcement could arrive as early as Thursday.

Biden switch declined to comment.

For more than two decades after Garland was nominated for President Bill Clinton in 1997, D.C. He served at the Circuit Court of Appeal. It gained approval by 76 to 23 votes that year.

When Judge Antonin Scalia died unexpectedly in early 2016, President Barack Obama turned to Garland for what the then president hoped would be a consensus pick for the vacant position. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hear Garland a hearing or vote, leaving the nomination hanging for almost a year. When Donald Trump won the election in 2016, the prospect of Garland’s approval ended.

Before being appointed as a judge, Garland served as the Justice Department’s top official and prosecutor in high-profile murder cases.