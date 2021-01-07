Joe Biden officially becomes president of the United States

The United States last-minute news arrived. The decision was made in the eventful session, which was suspended after Trump supporters raided the Congress building. Congress officially registered that Democratic candidate Joe Biden won the presidential election .

Joe Biden, elected as the new president of the United States, got 270 votes in the registration vote.