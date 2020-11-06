Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in votes in Pennsylvania

Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Friday overtook Donald Trump in the vote count in Pennsylvania, one of the states that could determine the winner of the United States presidency.

By 9 a.m. Mail-in ballot counting in Philadelphia added votes to Biden, according to the Washington Post report.

At the moment, Biden is in the lead by more than 5,000 votes. With Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, Biden would establish himself as the Electoral College winner. The Democrat leads the state with 49.4% of the vote compared to 49.3% for Trump.

Of the 30,000 new ballots counted, 87% were in favor of Biden, for an advantage of about 5,587 votes over Trump, according to data published by state electoral authorities.

Earlier in the morning the difference between Biden and Trump in Pennsylvania was less than 20,000 votes or just over 18,000, putting the eyes of Americans in the race in the “Keystone State.”

Why is Pennsylvania delayed?

Unlike other states, Pennsylvania law states that mail-in ballots cannot be processed until after Election Day, delaying processes. There are still about 200 thousand votes to be examined, which are expected to be counted today to make the results official.

This year’s electoral contest has been marked by legal disputes and complaints without evidence from Trump about fraud, which has also delayed the processes.

Due to the importance of the hinge state in determining the election, both candidates held their last campaign events in the demarcation. Biden arrived in Pittsburgh the day before the election and made two more stops on November 3.

In Georgia, Arizona and Nevada, the counts are very close, and in those states Trump needs to win to turn the current trend around.



