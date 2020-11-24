Joe Biden, first U.S. president to win 80 million votes

President-elect Joe Biden swept the vote; is the most voted candidate in US history.

As Donald Trump refuses to concede and accept the 2020 election results, President-elect Joe Biden’s total vote count surpassed 80 million on Tuesday, November 24.

This means it is the most votes ever cast for a presidential candidate in US history, with Biden capturing a historically significant 51. % of the popular vote of the country.

A total of 80,033,996 votes have been cast for Biden, according to the data provided to the editorial staff of Somagnews.

The previous all-time record of 69,498,516 was set by Barack Obama (with Biden as his running mate) in 2008.

Votes given to Donald Trump

Trump’s vote total of 73,878,907 is the highest for a Republican candidate, as well as the highest for a presidential loser.

Biden’s total will continue to rise as the rest of the country’s votes are taboo (as of Tuesday morning, less than 85% of votes cast in New York have been counted).

Biden is the first presidential challenger to capture more than 50% of the popular vote while running against an incumbent since Franklin Delano Roosevelt defeated Herbert Hoover in 1932.

Despite losing, Donald Trump also benefited from a remarkably engaged electorate in 2020 (in the process, Trump became the first president since Benjamin Harrison in 1892 to lose the popular vote twice in successive election cycles).

However, Joe Biden’s margin of victory is decisive. Biden’s advantages in gross figures (6.2 million) and the percentage of the popular vote (3.9%) are greater than those of Obama’s victory over Mitt Romney in 2012.

This is notable because Trump previously described the loss of Romeny as a “carnage”, stating that “Romney lost so badly.” Biden is also on track to secure 306 electoral votes.

When Trump obtained the same number of electoral votes in 2016, he referred to the results as a “landslide”, an “explosion” and a “historic” victory.

The 2020 election marks the seventh time in the last eight presidential elections that the Democratic candidate has won the popular vote (1992, 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2016).

It is the first time in history that a party, Democratic or Republican, can make that claim.

“There is a lot of noise because Donald Trump is a bull carrying his own china shop,” Douglas Brinkley, presidential historian at Rice University, told the Associated Press.

“Once the noise subsides, it will be clear that Biden won a very convincing victory.”



