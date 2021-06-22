Joe Biden Drops More Restrictions on TikTok and WeChat in the US

Joe Biden: On Monday (21), the US Department of Commerce announced the removal of TikTok and WeChat from yet another list of restrictions imposed on Chinese companies. Now, US companies can go back to carrying out financial transactions with Asian ones.

The move comes after the termination of a series of executive orders implemented by former president Donald Trump in August 2020 and in January 2021. The measure, commanded by Joe Biden, adds to others that allowed the download of apps there recently.

To reach such a decision, the current commander of the White House had requested a monitoring of applications, supposedly capable of affecting the country’s national security, undertaken by the entity that determines regulations associated with the area.

In addition, the institution should, within 120 days, provide recommendations for the protection of data acquired by or accessible to foreign companies considered to be adversaries.

With the novelty, a total of eight financial and communications technology applications benefited from the measure.

It is worth remembering that 19 million people in the territory use WeChat for various functions, including those related to carrying out commercial transactions with Chinese companies, since WhatsApp is banned in the country.

Finally, despite the releases, there are other cases and resources in progress, some of them just paused.