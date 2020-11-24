Joe Biden declared to the whole world

Breaking news … Following the surprise move of US President Donald Trump yesterday, Democrat candidate Joe Biden, who won the November 3 elections, announced to the whole world that the presidential elections are over.

Joe Biden, who will serve as the 46th president of the United States by going to the White House on January 20, made a statement on his social media account. Biden said, “The election is over. It is time to put aside partisanship and discourses designed to demonize each other. We must come together,” he said.

On the other hand, Democrat Joe Biden won the elections in Pennsylvania, one of the critical states in the presidential race. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement on Twitter that the state secretary had registered Biden as the winner of the elections in the state.

FIRST ACCEPTANCE FROM TRUMP COMES Yesterday

The U.S. General Services Agency notified yesterday to elected president Joe Biden that President Donald Trump’s administration is ready to initiate the formal transition process.

The letter sent to the Biden team by Department Manager Emily Murphy is considered the first step taken by the US administration to acknowledge Trump’s loss.

President Trump announced on his Twitter account that he did not admit defeat, but advised Emily and his team to do what to do with the first procedure for the interests of the country.

Murphy stated that he did not face any direct or indirect pressure in making this decision, and that he was based only on the laws and apparent facts.



