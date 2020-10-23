Joe Biden criticizes Trump’s separation of immigrant parent

The Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe Biden, criticized on Wednesday the policy of President Donald Trump, which led to the separation of immigrant families and promised that, if he wins the elections, he will promote an initiative to grant citizenship to 11 million of undocumented in the country.

“This Administration ripped babies from their mothers’ arms and later, apparently, in many cases those parents were deported without their children, and they have not been found. It is an infamy, a moral fault and a stain on our national character, “Biden said in a statement.

The Democratic candidate spoke after a document presented in a federal court in California was known, according to which lawyers have failed to locate the parents of at least 545 minors forcibly separated from their undocumented migrant families between 2017 and 2018.

The document, jointly filed by the Department of Justice and the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in response to a court request, indicates that hundreds of fathers and mothers have been deported without their children.

“Every day we seem to discover new horrors committed by President Trump and his Administration against our most deeply rooted values ​​in the pursuit of his extreme anti-immigrant agenda,” complained Biden, who was vice president during the Barack Obama administration (2009-2017).

Following the announcement of the implementation of the “zero tolerance” policy, a measure promoted in May 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, more than 2,800 children were separated from their parents until federal judge Dana Sabraw ordered the reunification of the little ones.

Trump ordered an end to that policy on June 20, 2018, without it ever being clear whether all the separated children could be reunited with their families.



