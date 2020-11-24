Joe Biden Could Make Anti-Bitcoin Name Treasury Minister

Joe Biden, the new term president of the USA, can make Janet Yellen, who has negative comments about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, the Minister of Treasury. Yellen, proposed by Biden to replace Steve Mnuchin, is known for his negative comments about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Joe Biden announced that he will propose Janet Yellen, who does not support Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, as the US Treasury Secretary. According to the Wall Street Journal, Yeller could be the first female Treasury Secretary in the United States. It has been suggested that Yellen, who is known to have negative thoughts about cryptocurrencies, has a very positive attitude towards blockchain technology.

Yellen supports blockchain technology

In the news shared by Invezz, it was stated that Janet Yellen argued that blockchain and crypto money projects should be recognized and regulated by financial regulators. Yellen, who emphasized the importance of blockchain technology in 2017, stated that she believed that transactions made with Bitcoin could be used in illegal activities when we came to 2018.

What did Janet Yeller say about Bitcoin?

Yellen, the candidate for treasury minister, spoke about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies at a fintech conference in October 2018. The candidate for the Treasury Minister said the following about Bitcoin:

“Maybe there are hundreds of cryptocurrencies, but there is a very limited amount of transactions with Bitcoin, and many of these transactions are illegal. For this reason, I am concerned about the use of BTC for illegal activities such as terrorism financing and money laundering. Bitcoin is not stable, it is also very slow on payments. It has many difficulties due to its decentralized structure. If payments made with Bitcoin are not as reliable as the payment systems we normally use, I don’t think it will be very effective. ”

Invezz, it was stated that Janet Yellen’s comment on cryptocurrencies is unclear at the moment.



