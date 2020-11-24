Joe Biden confirms presidential election winner

Joe Biden is an official winner of Pennsylvania, the State Department certified his victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Just one day after Michigan certified Joe Biden as the winner of the election, now the Pennsylvania Secretary of State has also done so and certifies the results of his presidential election, thus confirming that the president-elect in the state is a Democrat, defeating President Donald Trump.

The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, released the news through his Twitter account, where he said: “Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 elections in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States.” wrote.

It is worth mentioning that Joe Biden’s certified victory occurs when the Donald Trump administration authorized the delivery of federal funds to Biden to begin his transition to office, as Somagnews had mentioned in due course.

“As required by federal law, I have signed the Verification Certificate for the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Voter List,” added Tom Wolf.

In another tweet Tom Wolf said: “Once again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered free and fair elections during an incredibly challenging time in the history of our Commonwealth and the country,” adding “Our poll workers have been under constant attack and have performed admirably and honorably. ”

Despite that authorization, the Trump campaign was still making a far-reaching legal effort in a federal appeals court to prevent Pennsylvania from awarding its 20 Electoral College votes to Biden, this as part of a larger attempt to reverse the Biden’s projected national victory.

Joe Biden certification hinders Trump’s battle

With the recent certification of Joe Biden, as the winner of Pennsylvania, on popular votes in the state, he put in a difficult situation the judicial battle that the Republican president is waging against the Democrat.

Joe Biden, who is a native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, won the state with 50% of the vote, compared to 48.8% for Trump. Biden received 3,459,382 votes, while Trump received 3,378,362 votes, a margin of almost exactly 80,000 votes.

Nationally, Biden is expected to get 306 electoral votes, 36 more than he needs to win the presidency, compared to 232 electoral votes for Trump.



