Joe Biden: Clean Energy will create millions of jobs

US presidential candidate Joe Biden discussed issues related to climate change on the Pod Save America podcast on Saturday. During his speech, the Democrat said that clean energy represents not only a solution to environmental damage, but also a good opportunity to create millions of jobs.

After acknowledging the threat of climate change to humanity, Biden explained his point of view: “Nobody is going to build another electric oil or gas plant. They are going to build plants powered by renewable energy … The industries that will grow the fastest will be solar and wind. ” The logic is simple: with new industries, new jobs emerge.

To check out the podcast in full, just play the video below, but we can already tell that it is in English.

Climate change in focus

The presidential debates in the United States, which took place in the last week, opened the discussion on the topic. Incredibly, previous debates did not include climate change on the agenda. However, with the growing impacts of this phenomenon, it became urgent to talk about it.

During the debates, the Democratic candidate stated that he intends to benefit the environment and also the economy of the country with the transition from the oil industry to the industry of solar, wind and other renewable options.

Transition to clean energy

In fact, this transition is no longer an expectation. If elected, Biden will only accelerate this process, since large oil companies are already leaning towards renewable energies – which, in addition to being necessary, have become very profitable. Shell, for example, announced in April that by 2050 it intends to change its business form, adopting such energies.

Despite taking a more “eco-friendly” stance, Biden assured that workers in the fossil fuel industries need not worry about losing their jobs. “We are not going to get rid of fossil fuels for long,” said the candidate.



