Joe Biden Calls on Three Los Angeles City Council members to Resign over Remarks Revealed in Leaked Audio

President Joe Biden has called on three Los Angeles City Council members to resign over remarks made in a leaked audio recording.

“He thinks they should all resign,” White House spokeswoman Karin Jean—Pierre told reporters on Tuesday. The language that was used and allowed during this conversation was unacceptable and terrible. They should all resign.”

A member of the city council, Nuri Martinez, said on Tuesday that she was going on vacation, as she had already resigned from the post of chairman of the city council. This followed the publication in the Los Angeles Times of excerpts in which she used a racist remark to describe the son of a colleague on the advice of Mike Bonin. Council members Kevin de Leon and Gil Cedillo also took part in a conversation recorded last year, but they remained on the council and attended a public meeting on Tuesday. Another participant in the conversation, Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, resigned from his post on Monday evening.

Jean-Pierre said that Biden also gave her a direct quote for the release: “Hate never goes away, it only hides. But lately it’s just been open at these extreme MAGA rallies.” The spokesman specifically mentioned comments made over the weekend by Senator Tommy Tuberville (D-AL) in which he said Democrats support reparations for the descendants of slaves “because they think people who have committed a crime should.” Jean-Pierre also commented on the remarks of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, who attacked his opponent Josh Shapiro for sending his children to a school that he called “privileged, elite.” Shapiro sends his children to a Jewish day school, and the mention of Mastriano caused alarm, as it was a whistle for anti-Semitism.

The spokesperson said that the furore over the comments of Los Angeles council members showed the difference between the parties.

“When a Republican from MAGA says something racist and anti-Semitic, he is greeted by a cheering crowd, and he becomes famous and in demand,” she said.

Biden will visit Los Angeles on Thursday with an itinerary that includes an event with Nancy Pelosi for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.